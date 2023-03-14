PHYLLIS MARIE WAUGH STEWART, 79 of Glenwood, W.Va., went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, Hershel and Thelma Waugh; brothers Howard, Mike and Gary Waugh and by a grandson, Zach Paul. She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Frank Stewart; daughters Tonya (Kyle) Pearson of Glenwood, Mistie (James) Crowder of Lesage, Sonya (Tony) Davila of Alabama; the light of her life, granddaughter Kaylee Pearson of Glenwood; grandsons James Jr., Bailey and Drew Crowder, Mikey Paul, Hunter Paul and Alex Davila; granddaughters Elizabeth and Christine and several great-grandchildren; sisters Patricia (Gary) Greene, Deloris Perry, Shirley Waugh, Sherry (Harold) Hedrick and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. Phyllis enjoyed her family, going to church and praising her Lord, yard sales, canning, sitting on the porch with her grandpup Cole and cheering on the Thundering Herd. Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Thursday, March 16, 2023 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Pastor Ted Nance officiating. Burial will follow in the Guyan Creek Church Cemetery. Friends may visit from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
