PHYLLIS MARIE WOODARD, 73, of Wilson, N.C., formerly of Huntington, wife of Homer Butch Woodard, died April 19 at home. She was a retired cashier for Wilson County Schools. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. April 23 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

