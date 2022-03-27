PILAR A. HARRISON, 84, of Wayne, W.Va., passed away Friday, March 18, 2022, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, W.Va. There will be a memorial service 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, with Pastor Michael Dillon officiating. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne. She was born July 5, 1937, in Ecuador, a daughter of the late Jorge and Bertha Paez Alcivar. In addition to her parents, Pilar was preceded in death by her loving husband, William “Bill” T. Harrison. She is survived by a great host of friends. Visitation will be one hour prior to memorial services at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne.

