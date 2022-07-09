Plura Jane McClanahan
PLURA JANE McCLANAHAN, 66, went to be with the Lord June 30, 2022. She's the daughter of Gene and Emma Jean Black with whom she celebrates today in heaven. She was married to Charles (Tim) McClanahan, her loving and devoted husband; sister to Robert Michael Black (deceased); sister to Richard Black, Rebecca "Becky" Davis; and blessed with many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends, to whom she was lovingly devoted. A special thank you to cousin Denise Black Kilgore, her life-long friend and confidant. Jane was a graduate of Vinson High School in 1973. She was employed by Tradewell Super Market, WV Electric; then worked with her dad at Gene's Automotive Service until she retired. She and husband Tim currently resided in Umatilla, Florida. Special thank you to: Dr. Michael Collins, Dr. Gudgan Karlsson, Dr. Sybil Parsley; Rev. Randy Maynard; Bereavement Ministry of Kenova United Methodist Church; Rev. Sam Peters and St. Mary's CICU Staff and general staff. A private memorial service is planned. In lieu of flowers and gifts, donations to Hospice of Huntington are requested. Rollins Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

