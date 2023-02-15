Polly Copley Russell
SYSTEM

POLLY COPLEY RUSSELL passed away peacefully with her daughters by her side, February 10, 2023, in Spartanburg, S.C., and she was welcomed to her heavenly home by her Savior. A service of remembrance will be held at Johnson-Tiller Funeral Home in Wayne on Saturday, February 18, 2023, with visitation from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. and the funeral immediately following. A private burial will be at the Jones Cemetery at East Lynn.

Polly Fae Copley Russell, 95, was born April 27, 1927, in Wayne County to parents Monroe Copley and Millie Brook Perry Copley. She had an older brother Gene Copley whom she adored and who is now deceased.

