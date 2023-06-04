POLLY JOAN LESTER, 81, of Huntington, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 2, 2023, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, June 5, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastors A.J. Perry, Donald Childers and Millard Hensley. Burial will be in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. She was born February 22, 1942, in Beckley, W.Va., a daughter of the late Henry and Gladys Woods Lilly. She was preceded in death by two daughters, Shelby Jean Lester and Sandra Joan Asbury (Kevin); five brothers and two sisters. She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Elder Jimmy Lester; one son, Jimmy Stephen Lester (Tonya) of Sevierville, Tenn.; two sisters, Dottie Gilkerson of Wayne and Norma Lilly of Beckley; five grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and two great- great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank all the caregivers at home and Hospice of Huntington. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 4, 2023, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Tanyard Station developers working on new projects in South Point, Ashland areas
- G.D. Ritzy's in Huntington permanently closes
- Hot dog! Online map takes visitors on a tour of Huntington's best wieners
- West Virginia’s Free Fishing Weekend returns in June
- Cridlin Food and Clothing Pantry prepares to move locations downtown
- Huntington Police investigate two shootings
- Haley Grace Triplett
- American Countess stops in Huntington, set to return to city later this year
- Jimmy Lane Damron
- Great American Petting Farm returns to region
Collections
- Photos: Motorists come out for Cruise Avenue in downtown Huntington
- Photos: The American Countess Riverboat stops in Huntington
- Photos: 155th annual Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade
- Photos: Spring Valley's 25th annual commencement ceremony
- Photos: Chesapeake High School conducts 100th annual Commencement
- Photos: Memorial Day observance ceremony in Huntington
- Photos: Great American Petting Farm in Milton
- Photos: Fairland 74th annual commencement ceremony
- Photos: Huntington High's 27th annual commencement ceremony
- Photos: Covenant School graduation