Polly Joan Lester
SYSTEM

POLLY JOAN LESTER, 81, of Huntington, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 2, 2023, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, June 5, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastors A.J. Perry, Donald Childers and Millard Hensley. Burial will be in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. She was born February 22, 1942, in Beckley, W.Va., a daughter of the late Henry and Gladys Woods Lilly. She was preceded in death by two daughters, Shelby Jean Lester and Sandra Joan Asbury (Kevin); five brothers and two sisters. She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Elder Jimmy Lester; one son, Jimmy Stephen Lester (Tonya) of Sevierville, Tenn.; two sisters, Dottie Gilkerson of Wayne and Norma Lilly of Beckley; five grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and two great- great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank all the caregivers at home and Hospice of Huntington. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 4, 2023, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you