Preacher Edward Chapman
SYSTEM

PREACHER EDWARD "EDDIE" CHAPMAN peacefully entered Heaven's Gates on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, surrounded by his loving family with his son holding his hand as he gently took his last breath on this Earth. He was 93 years, 8 months and 7 days young.

Eddie, or "Pops" as many called him, was born September 22, 1929, in Branchland, W.Va., to the late Elisha "Cooney" Chapman and Bessie Stanley Chapman. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 53 years, Nary Jane Manns Chapman, son Phillip Gerald Chapman and grandson Robert "Robby" Chapman Mitchell.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you