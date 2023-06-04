Preacher Edward Chapman

PREACHER EDWARD "EDDIE" CHAPMAN peacefully entered Heaven's Gates on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, surrounded by his loving family with his son holding his hand as he gently took his last breath on this Earth. He was 93 years, 8 months and 7 days young.
Eddie, or "Pops" as many called him, was born September 22, 1929, in Branchland, W.Va., to the late Elisha "Cooney" Chapman and Bessie Stanley Chapman. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 53 years, Nary Jane Manns Chapman, son Phillip Gerald Chapman and grandson Robert "Robby" Chapman Mitchell.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
STELLA ALFORD, 85 of Milton died June 2 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral servic…
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.