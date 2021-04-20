PRISCILLA JEAN HAGER LAWSON, 58 of Barboursville, wife of Byron Keith Lawson, died April 19 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a former Tri-State Transit Authority Dial-A-Ride driver. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. April 21 at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the mortuary. www.hensonandkitchen.com.

