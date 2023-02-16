R. David Carpenter
SYSTEM

R. DAVID CARPENTER, 67 of Hurricane formerly of Huntington, died Monday, February 13, 2023, in St. Mary's Medical Center from complications of open-heart surgery. David was born February 13, 1956, in Huntington, a son of the late Robert D. and Evelyn Edwards Carpenter. He was a third-generation graduate of The Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science and received his Master's Degree from Marshall University. He was a Funeral Director with the family business, Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary, regional safety director for Stewart Enterprises, past owner of First Street Exxon and an avid bowler. David is survived by his love and best friend of 25 years, Willa Spradling of Hurricane; his son Chad David Carpenter; two grandchildren, Jaiden and Bindi all of Hurricane; a brother, Tim D. (Bonnie) Carpenter of Huntington; a host of nieces and nephews and the family cat, Simba. Private graveside service for the family will be at Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Little Victories. A Celebration of David's Life will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary. Please visit David's Tribute Wall at www.klingelcarpenter.com.

