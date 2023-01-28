RACHEL CARDER, "QUEEN BEE," 53 of Kenova, W.Va., passed away on January 18, 2023.
Rachel was preceded in death by her father William Jarrett and her daughter/cat Princess. She is survived by her mother Sheila Carder Russel, who resides in Heritage Manor; her aunt Ilene King from New Martinsville and many cousins.
Rachel was born and raised in Ceredo, a place she loved. She lived for 2 years in Florida, prior to moving back home late last year. Rachel graduated from Ceredo-Kenova High School in 1987. She worked at City National Bank.
Rachel had a love of life and enjoyed many things including shopping, getting her nails done, and going to the pool. Rachel was an avid sports fan and loved to tailgate. She was the life of the party and love to laugh and make those around her laugh. Rachel will be dearly missed and always remembered.
Rachel requested that a celebration of her life be held in her memory. We request all of Rachel's loved ones to join us in celebrating the beautiful life of Miss Queen Bee at Rollins Funeral Home on January 28, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
