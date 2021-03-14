With deepest sorrow, we announce that Rachel Geraldine Pack, our most beloved mother, grandmother, aunt and friend, passed away on March 13, 2021. Geraldine was born November 30, 1940, in Cove Gap, W.Va., a daughter of the late Oscar and Eliza Clay Brooks. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Gerald Pack; an infant son, Larry Gene; and her beloved great-grandson, Sebastian Ross Clayborne. She was the youngest daughter of a large, loving family and was preceded in death by sisters, Mary and Irene; and brothers, Boyd, Everett, Oscar Jr., Vernon, Douglas, Ernest and Willis Gene. Geraldine leaves to cherish her memory a daughter, Lucille Pack (Bob) Gedies; and three sons, Willis “Woody” Pack, Anthony (Dixie) Pack and Kevin Pack; and three beloved grand-children, Okey J. (Sara) Clayborne III, Alexander “Xans” Pack and Jacquelyn Pack. She also is survived by her sister, Alpha “Mae” Dyer; a special sister-in-law and caregiver, Peggy Brooks; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, by Pastor Randy Osburn. Visitation will be held one hour prior to funeral services at Morris Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Wayne. Due to COVID-19, the wearing of masks and social distancing will be observed.
