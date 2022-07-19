RACHEL LOIS LACKEY, 84, of Huntington, W.Va., passed from this life to a better place in heaven on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington, W.Va.
She was born December 17, 1937, in Lyburn (Logan County), W.Va., to the late George Edward Grover and Margaret Elizabeth Grant Grover. She was preceded in death by brothers, Edward (Buddy) Grover Jr. and John Timothy Grover; and her sister, Ethel Dale Henry all of Cincinnati, Ohio.
She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by her husband of sixty-two years, James H. "Jim" Lackey; two daughters, Debra Wellman of Huntington and Constance Collins (Col. Charles Collins) of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee; brother Carl C. Grover of Lesage, W.Va.; four grandsons, Tim Robertson, Chris (Gabriela) Robertson, Michael (Amber) Knight, and Christian Collins; and four great-grandchildren, Patricia and Gabriella Robertson and Margaret and John William Knight.
She was a graduate of Logan High School and St. Mary's School of Nursing. She was a Registered Nurse formerly employed by Appalachian Regional Hospital (Man, W.Va.) and Cabell Huntington Hospital. In July 1964 she was employed by the Cabell County School System as an instructor in the Practical Nursing Program of the Cabell County Career Center where she worked continuously as instructor/program coordinator for the next 35 years, retiring in 1999. She wrote and she and her staff taught the curriculum for the first EMT program in Huntington then known as Community Service Officers, administered by the Huntington Police Department.
She was a member at Westmoreland Baptist Church, where she was a Sunday School teacher and Chairperson of the Homebound/Shut-in Program as well as serving in many other capacities. She was a past Worthy Matron of Marcum Chapter #61 Order of the Eastern Star and a local member of the Red Hat Society. She was also a Senior Master Judge in the Antique Automobile Club of America and member of the Huntington Region. She, along with her husband, enjoyed traveling and displaying their 1923 Jordan Playboy automobile for many years. She enjoyed sewing, crafting, and reading.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to: Huntington Scottish Rite Foundation for the Childhood Language Program at Marshall University, P.O. Box 294 Huntington, WV 25701; Westmoreland Baptist Church; Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House; Gideons International, or the American Cancer Society.
Funeral services will be conducted by Dr. C.J. Adkins at noon on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Graveside rites will be private for the family. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at the Reger Funeral Home or one hour prior to service time on Wednesday. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.