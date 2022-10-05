RACHEL NICOLE LAKES, 38, of Huntington, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 2, 2022, at Cabell Huntington Hospital.
Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor Robert Lakes Sr., at 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens.
Rachel was born on May 7, 1984, in Huntington, W.Va. Rachel was able to touch many lives without ever saying a word. She is preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Robert Hall; and her paternal grandmother, Barbara Lakes.
She is survived by her parents Robert and Jayne Hall Lakes Jr.; her paternal grandfather, Robert Lakes Sr.; maternal grandmother, Linda Hall; one sister, Jessica (Chris) Lane; one brother, Achel Lakes III; nephews Eli Lane and Jaxson Lakes; niece Henley Lakes; and a host of aunts uncles and loving family and friends.
The family would like to thank all the staff at Cabell Huntington Hospital and Marshall Health for always treating our princess like a queen, down to her last breath. We would also like to thank Mainstream Service's staff and the wonderful caregivers that helped us with her day-to-day care.
Friends may call from noon until service time on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
