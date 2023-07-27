RALEIGH GERALD ADKINS, 90, of Huntington died peacefully on July 24, 2023, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He spent many years working as a laboratory technician at Novamont Corporation, later known as Aristech and currently known as Braskem Chemical.
Raleigh was born on May 24, 1933, at Saint Mary's Hospital, a son of Raleigh and Willie Sipple Adkins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Joyce Marlene Ross Adkins and his precious lifelong friend Ernest Dolin. He is survived by his daughters Laura Adkins and Tammy (Allen) Burner as well as two grandchildren who were as close to him as any children could ever be. Raleigh is also survived by his sister, Janice Carol Adkins Michael and a host of nieces and nephews that he loved as if they were his own. In addition, Raleigh was blessed with brothers-in-law who were more like brothers to him, and more faithful friends than he could count.
