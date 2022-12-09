RALPH BARKER, 87, of Wayne, W.Va., went to be with the Lord Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House with his wife by his side. He was visited by many family members and special friends. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Roger Perry. Burial will follow at Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne, W.Va. He was born December 5, 1935 on Rich Creek in Radnor, W.Va., a son of the late Oscar and Letha Maynard Barker. Ralph was a retired welder from ACF Industries and was a member of the Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church. He enjoyed coon hunting and was a life-long Marshall Thundering Herd fan. He and his family travelled many miles throughout the years to cheer on the "Herd" at numerous away games and bowl games. A daughter, Jennifer Phillips, also preceded him in death along with three sisters, Ethel Nelson, Lorraine Adkins and JoAnn Perry; and two brothers, Ray and Oscar Barker Jr. Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Judith Pemberton Barker; a daughter, Susan Fry of Wayne, W.Va.; two sons, Russelll Fry and wife, Angie of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Stephen Fry and wife, Suki of Hurricane, W.Va.; three sisters, Blanche White of New London, Ohio, Barbara Sawyer of Wayne, W.Va., Dorothy Matthews of Spencer, Ohio; three brothers, Ervin Barker and wife, Herma of Lavalette, W.Va., Charles Barker and wife, Betty of Wayne, W.Va., Alvie Barker and wife, Carol Sue of Wayne, W.Va.; five grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; and a host of very special nieces, nephews and caretakers. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va. The family would like to thank the volunteers and staff at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Stepping Stones or the EDJ Hospice House.
