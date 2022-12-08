RALPH BARKER, 87, of Wayne, husband of Judith Barker, died Dec. 6 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a retired welder from ACF Industries. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Morris Funeral Home Chapel; burial at Community Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Stepping Stones or the EDJ Hospice House.

