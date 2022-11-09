RALPH DANIEL CLEMMONS, 91 of Huntington, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor Dennis Young on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at noon at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in the Maple Hill Section of Dock's Creek Cemetery. Ralph was born on December 30, 1930, in Handley, W.Va., to the late Burl and Goldie Clemmons. Ralph was an avid fisherman. He retired from Weiler Steel. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Clemmons; one brother and two sisters. Ralph is survived by his four daughters, Faye (Willis) Adkins, Goldie Bocook, Susan Clemmons, and Jennifer (Rob) Gallagher; one son, Ralph Clemmons Jr.; and four grandchildren, Rebekah Adkins, Sarah Mills, Matthew Mills, and Megan (Tyler) Griffith. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until service time on Thursday at the Reger Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

