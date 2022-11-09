RALPH DANIEL CLEMMONS, 91 of Huntington, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor Dennis Young on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at noon at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in the Maple Hill Section of Dock's Creek Cemetery. Ralph was born on December 30, 1930, in Handley, W.Va., to the late Burl and Goldie Clemmons. Ralph was an avid fisherman. He retired from Weiler Steel. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Clemmons; one brother and two sisters. Ralph is survived by his four daughters, Faye (Willis) Adkins, Goldie Bocook, Susan Clemmons, and Jennifer (Rob) Gallagher; one son, Ralph Clemmons Jr.; and four grandchildren, Rebekah Adkins, Sarah Mills, Matthew Mills, and Megan (Tyler) Griffith. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until service time on Thursday at the Reger Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Cabell Midland student killed in I-64 accident
- Cabell Midland student killed in I-64 accident remembered by peers, teammates
- Running shop owner wins Marshall University Marathon
- Cabell Midland gets emotional senior night win
- Victim in Huntington shooting remains in critical condition
- Police: Fight with bar staff occurred before employee of neighboring business was shot
- Breanna Jo Hall
- BUSINESS BEAT: Two local businesses announce closings
- Police roundup: Man accused of attacking, kidnapping woman
- Barboursville, Wayne, C-K win Turf Bowl titles
Collections
- Photos: 18th annual Marshall University Marathon
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Riverside, football
- Photos: 2022 Turf Bowl at Joan C. Edwards Stadium
- Photos: Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce's 132nd Annual Dinner
- Photos: Huntington tops Hurricane, 24-21
- Photos: 49th annual Our Lady of Fatima Parish School Spaghetti Dinner
- Photos: Class AAA, Region IV volleyball tournament
- Photos: Rose Clipping Give-Away at Ritter Park Rose Garden
- Photos: Hoops Family Children’s Hospital receives $100,000 grant
- Photos: 59th annual Marshall University International Festival