RALPH EDWARD PENNINGTON, 95, of Huntington, W.Va., entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior on March 16, 2022. Ralph was born August 19, 1926, in Huntington, son of the late Omar and Emma Markin Pennington. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by the love of his life and wife of 73 years, Cleta Howell Pennington; brothers, Walter, William “Bill,” Omar “Max,” Ivan “Sonny” and Dale Pennington; sisters, Francis Fischer and Dorothy Robinette.
Ralph served his country during World War II from 1944 to 1946 as a Private First Class in the United States Army, first overseas with Anti-Tank Co., 325th Glider Infantry (part of the 82nd Airborne Division), being honorably discharged on October 31, 1945, then re-enlisting to serve stateside with Service Company Airborne School regiment TABS.
After receiving a second honorable discharge, Ralph returned to Huntington, where he was employed by Houdaille Industries until retiring when the plant closed in 1980. Ralph loved the game of golf and was considered to be one of the best amateur golfers in the area. He won many tournaments, set several course records and had 10 official holes-in-one, including a memorable 310-yard par 4 at Sugarwood, which Ralph pointed out “wasn’t from the senior tees, either!” Other golfing accomplishments during Ralph’s “senior years” were scores of 64 (age 81), 66 (age 84) and 75 (age 88). Over nearly seven decades, he built up quite the resume for a self-taught golfer!
A wonderful, loving father and grandfather, Ralph is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Tyrone Tomlinson of Columbus, Ohio; daughter, Debra Leo of Newark, Del.; grandchildren, Tracy Smith (Rocky), Steve Tomlinson, Neal Tomlinson, all of Columbus, Ohio, Megan Wellman (Todd) of Barboursville, W.Va., Ryan White and Devin White of Newark, Del.; and his six great-grandchildren, Steven Tomlinson, Zachary Smith, Gage Smith, Derek Brooks, Alexa (Lexi) Wellman and Andrew Tomlinson.
Loved by all who knew him, Ralph will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by a host of additional family members and friends.
Funeral services will be conducted by Rev. Greg Tomlinson at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at the Reger Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until service time at the funeral home Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.