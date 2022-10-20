Ralph Glen Davis
RALPH GLEN DAVIS, 79, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at his residence. He was born August 12, 1943, in Lincoln County, W.Va., a son of the late, Earsel and Vinie Lucas Davis. He is also preceded in death by his son, Ralph Davis II; three sisters, Rozella Bias, Garnet Flinn and Josephine Hardin and by one brother, Clarence Davis. He served in the United States Air Force. He is survived by one daughter, Samantha Davis; three sons, Richard Davis, Alexander Davis and Glenn Allen Davis; four sisters, Louise Norris, Emily Sutphin, Silvlean Arnold and Faye Jenkins; one brother, Clinton Davis and nine grandchildren. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, October 21, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastor Tommy Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Friends may visit from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

