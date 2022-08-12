RALPH GLENN DAVIS II, 48, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Graveside services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Forest Memorial Park, Milton, by Bishop Edwin Harper. He was born August 18, 1973, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of Ralph Glenn Davis of Huntington and Gail Blankenship Spurlock of Ona. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. In addition to his parents, he is survived by one daughter, Shanda Nicole Jenkins Spears; one son, Ralph Glenn Davis III; one sister, Samantha Davis; three brothers, Glenn Allen Davis, Alex Davis, and Richard Davis; and several grandchildren. Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
