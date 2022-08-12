RALPH GLENN DAVIS II, 48, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Graveside services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Forest Memorial Park, Milton, by Bishop Edwin Harper. He was born August 18, 1973, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of Ralph Glenn Davis of Huntington and Gail Blankenship Spurlock of Ona. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. In addition to his parents, he is survived by one daughter, Shanda Nicole Jenkins Spears; one son, Ralph Glenn Davis III; one sister, Samantha Davis; three brothers, Glenn Allen Davis, Alex Davis, and Richard Davis; and several grandchildren. Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you