RALPH RANDALL BATEY, 71 of New Haven, W.Va., passed away on July 23, 2022. He was born on August 20, 1950, to Phil and Marian Batey. Ralph was a 1968 graduate of Wahama High School and a member of the WHS Athletic Hall of Fame. He is preceded in death by his parents, Phil and Marian Batey, and brother Gary Batey, all of New Haven. He is survived by his sister, Phyllis (Cliff) Yost of Charleston, W.Va., and three sons, Tyler Batey of Columbus, Ohio, Garrett Casey Batey of Huntington, W.Va., and Kevin Batey of New Haven, W.Va.; along with four nieces and nephews, Mark and Lynn Yost, and Phillip and Alisa Batey, and two great-nephews, Jacob Bonecutter and Garis James Batey. A memorial service will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church in New Haven August 20, 2022, at 11 a.m. Ralph chose to have his body donated to science. Edwards Funeral Service, Columbus, Ohio, is assisting his family.
