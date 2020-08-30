RAMON RAY PAYTON, 73, of Kenova, died Wednesday, Aug. 26, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, Aug. 31, at 11 a.m. at Reger Funeral Home & Chapel in Huntington with Pastor Willis Mills and Ric Morrone officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Hill Section of Dock’s Creek Cemetery. Graveside military rites will be performed by the Marine Corps League. He was born Feb. 20, 1947, in Milton, a son of Dallas O’Dell and Halcy Ann Payton. He was preceded in death by his parents; a twin sister, Roberta Gay Nimmo; and a brother-in-law, Teddy Ray Wallace. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Alice Faye (Hatten) Payton; five children, Randy, Ed, Nikki, Matthew and Melissa; two sisters, Rita Wallace of Culloden and Clara (Mike) Hassie of Milton; a special brother-in-law, Mike Nimmo of Huntington; a sister-in-law, Teresa (Willard) Horn of Kenova; several cousins, nieces and nephews; his Indian Branch neighbors; and special friends, Kristi Nelson and Becky Watts, both of Catlettsburg, Ky. He was a 1965 graduate of Milton High School and a member of the U.S. Marine Corps, serving his country during the Vietnam War. He was retired from the United States Postal Service, where he made numerous friends on his route during his 32-plus years as a letter carrier in Kenova. He took tremendous pride in serving as the inaugural organizer of the now annual Letter Carriers’ Food Drive, which benefited the Good Samaritan Center in Kenova. He was also a member of the Spring Valley Freewill Baptist Church. Friends may call on Sunday, Aug. 30, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army or to the Good Samaritan Center, 1523 Chestnut Street, Kenova. Those attending are asked to follow CDC guidelines and state mandates of social distancing and wearing a face mask. The funeral service will be livestreamed from Ray’s obituary page on the Reger Funeral Home website. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
