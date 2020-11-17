RANDALL ADKINS, 67, of Zephyrhills, Fla., formerly of Beech Fork, husband of Lori Adkins, died Nov. 6. He retired from American Car Foundries. Funeral services were held Friday, Nov. 13, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial followed in the Scott Adkins Cemetery.
