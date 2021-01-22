RANDALL DEAN PENNINGTON, 50, of Huntington, husband of Melony Pennington, died Jan. 17. He was a Team Lead at the American Red Cross. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Jan. 23 at New Beginning Apostolic Church, 1002 25th St., Huntington. Visitation will be two hours before service. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
