RANDALL DENNIS DIAL, 73 of Hurricane, W.Va., formerly of Huntington, passed away on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at the Putnam Center, Hurricane. He was born December 15, 1949, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Randall Lee and Juanita Callicoat Dial. He is also preceded in death by one son, Seth Parker Dial. He is survived by his wife, Jonna Sue Ray Dial and by one brother, John Dial. There will be no visitation or services. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville is assisting the family with arrangements.
