RANDALL KYLE SARGENT, 83, of Ceredo, W.Va., passed away Sunday July 10, 2022 peacefully in Huntington, W.Va. He was born February 5, 1939 in Freeburn, Ky., a son of the late Walker and Iva Dotson Sargent. He was a veteran of the US Air Force, a Free Mason, a Kentucky Colonel and retired as the General Chairman of United Transportation Union in 2001. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by a brother, Clifford Darrell Sargent; sisters: Betty Bono, Evelyn Fox, Jacqueline White and Juanita Helmeczi. Survivors include his children: June Elaine Sargent, Randi Lynn Bragg, Randall Kyle Sargent, II (Tanya Tyree) and Kellie Sue Atkins Walker (Shawn Walker); grandchildren: Nicholson Atkins, Jackson Sargent, Kyleigh Sargent and Mya Sargent. In addition, Randy is survived by multiple nieces and nephews and enjoyed a close relationship with his nephew, Mark Bono, and many good friends. Randy enjoyed life after retirement by following grandson "Nick's" busy multiple sport schedule. The two shared a very special bond. Randy also enjoyed following Marshall Football, boating and fishing at Yatesville Lake and he was a Harley Davidson enthusiast who continued to ride into his late 70's. A memorial service will be conducted at 4 p.m. on Sunday August 7, 2022 at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will take place in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 11 a.m. Friends may call from 3 p.m. until service time on Sunday at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
