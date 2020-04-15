RANDY LEE SWAIN, 68, of Ceredo, husband of P. Joyce Swain, died April 13. Funeral service will be noon April 16, Christ Temple Church, Huntington; burial following in Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington. In light of current public health concerns, those attending are asked to respect social distancing. The service will be livestreamed at noon on the Henson & Kitchen Mortuary Facebook page, www.facebook.com/hensonandkitchen. Condolences may be expressed at www.hensonandkitchen.com.
