RANDY WAYNE RAMBO KIRK, 29, of Ranger, W.Va., son of Randolph Edward Kirk and Donna Dale Runyon Adkins, died July 8. Funeral service will be noon July 22 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; burial in Sias (W.Va.) Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home toward funeral expenses.

