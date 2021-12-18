RAVEN SHY TOMBLIN, 29, of Wayne, W.Va., passed away Friday, December 10, 2021. She was born March 4, 1992, in Huntington, W.Va., and was a nurse with Wayne Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. She was preceded in death by her mother, Ginger Tomblin; maternal grandparents, Gene Marshall and Dorkis Marshall. Survivors include her loving fiancé, Justin Jervis of Wayne; her father, Daniel (Lisa) Tomblin of Proctorville, Ohio; paternal grandmother, Nancy Ramey; aunts, Jeanie Marshall (Jamie Hudson) of Ashland, Ky., and Shellie Ramey of Wayne; one uncle, Michael Ramey of Ironton, Ohio; special cousin, Elizabeth Nelson of Wayne; stepsisters, Danielle Spears (John Aaron Kipp) of Proctorville and C.J. (Josh) Ross of East Lynn, W.Va.; special nephew and niece, Xavier Birkbeck and Ciara Birkbeck of Barboursville; as well as a host of family and friends too numerous to mention. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Sunday, December 19, 2021, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Greasy Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Sunday.

