RAY CURTIS WARD, 91, of Kenova, went to be with the Lord from the comfort of his own home, surrounded by his family, on Thursday, January 14, 2021. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at Reger Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at the Reger Funeral Chapel by Pastor Greg Page. Burial will be at the Ward Cemetery in Wayne County. Ray was born on August 14, 1929, in Cabell County, a son of the late Russel and Vivian Ward. Ray was a retired carpenter out of Local 302 in Huntington for 73 years. He loved working in his garden and mowing his grass. He was baptized with his great-grandson, Jase Hatfield, on October 6, 2020, at Virginia Point in the Big Sandy River by Tony Cicinas and Danny Pelfrey. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Bertha Mae Ward; brother and his wife, Wilford and Beatrice Ward; sister and her husband, Patricia and Bill Callison; son, Rusty Ward, and daughter-in-law, Terri Ward. Additional survivors include his son Rusty’s widow, Janet Ward; daughter, Raenette Ward (Ted); son, Michael Ward (Tonya); 12 grandchildren, Shane Ward (Christina), Brandon Ward (Dana), Aaron Moore (Teresa), Jeremy Moore (Jamie), Aaron Ward (Michelle), Nicole Petree (Jordan), Bethany Hatfield (Jason), Taylor Shepard (John), Justin Carter, Molly Sowder, Emma Sowder and Ryan Sowder; and 14 great-grandchildren, Nick Ward, Nina Tino, Jaxson Ward, AJ Moore, Cole Moore, Jordyn Moore, Hayley Ward, Peyton Ward, Brayden Petree, Jase Hatfield, Jett Hatfield, Jaxx Hatfield, Willa Shepard and Braxton Carter. Ray was a wonderful son, husband, brother, father, grandfather and great-grandfather (small papaw) who loved his family dearly. We would like to thank all of our family, friends and community for your prayers, love and support. Those attending are asked to follow CDC guidelines and state mandates of social distancing and wearing a mask. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
