RAY HALSTEAD RUSSELL, of Lavalette, W.Va., passed from this life into his glorious eternal life on Monday, January 18, 2021, at the age of 94. Ray has been under the care of the Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley for nearly a year. He tested positive for COVID-19 a week ago. The oldest of 10 children, Ray was born September 20, 1926, in Logan County, W.Va., a son of the late John and Ethel King Russell. Ray was a lifelong learner, avid reader, history buff, especially military and WWII. He could remember names, events and dates, and recently recited the presidents in order. Ray was a motorcyclist and loved nature, outdoors, camping and traveling across our great country. He loved his Lord and Savior and felt that the Lord had given him this time in the nursing facility to pray for people. Ray was a member of Trinity Chapel. Ray was preceded in death by a daughter and son-in-law, Sara Leigh and Danny Queen; granddaughters, Laura Lea Queen and Cora Leigh Russell; and a son-in-law, Jack Hammer. Also preceding him in death were sisters, Gaynell Adkins, Lorene Stephens, Ladonna May; and brothers, Howard, Edsel and Michael Russell. Being married to the love of his life for 74 years, Polly Fae Copley, Ray was able to celebrate with her on their anniversary via FaceTime as the pandemic had kept them apart since April. He retained his sharp mind and sense of humor until the end. When Polly asked him if he knew what day it was on December 23rd, their anniversary, he quipped, “Yes, it’s October 32nd.” He is survived by daughters, Millie Hammer of Tampa, Fla., and Spartanburg, S.C., Karen (Stephen) Jones of Spartanburg, S.C.; and sons, John (Stephanie) of Wayne and Mark (Brenda) of Lavalette. He is also survived by a brother, Ernest Glen Russell; and sisters, Tennie Arrowood and Bernice Copley. Grandchildren include Christopher Adkins, Aaron Russell, Jamison Queen, Jennifer Jones Nicholson, Stephen Jones Jr., Sarah Jones Disasa, Megan Russell, Daniel Russell, Sara Kate Russell, Erika Leak and Natalie Amatao. He has 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; along with a host of nieces and nephews. A true patriot, Ray loved his country and proudly served in the US Navy. His commitment to the US military did not end with honorable discharge from the Navy, as he continued serving the US in his vocation. Ray was a professional truck driver most of his life, beginning at a very young age helping his father haul coal, run 3 sawmills and doing mechanical work and maintenance on the vehicles in East Lynn, W.Va., where he grew up. For many years, Ray delivered sealed and classified loads to the US military bases and installations throughout the country. These loads included all means of weaponry for the military including Tomahawk missiles and other undisclosed munitions. Later in his career, after the children were grown and gone, Polly joined him on the truck and became his driving partner for the transport of these classified loads. He was commended for driving over 3 million miles without an accident. He knew every road, highway and interstate across the nation and was more qualified to get to a destination than any GPS. Making many friends across the years and throughout the US through work, church, motorcycling and more recently his group of men at Hardee’s morning coffee and conversation, Ray enjoyed hearing and telling stories. We would like to thank the Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley for their care of our father. We also thank Hospice for being there when we could not. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. A celebration of his life will take place at a later date.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Alabama’s Huff offered Marshall head coaching job
- “I don’t know what treason is:” Hurricane woman faces charges after accused of entering US Capitol
- BUSINESS BEAT: Local businesses announce moves, openings, changes
- Huntington-filmed streaming series 'Normal for Now' takes on pandemic life
- Marshall board signs off on Huff's hiring
- Huntington restaurant owner creates relief effort to help struggling industry
- Huff officially announced as Marshall's new head coach
- Chuck Landon: MU should hire Huff as new football coach
- Herd's coaching search could move quickly
- Chuck Landon: Candidates for MU job both curious and interesting
Images
Collections
- Marshall University students return to residence halls
- Photos: Marshall vs. WKU, men's basketball
- Photos: Boy's High School Basketball, Fairland vs Coal Grove
- Photos: Chesapeake vs. Ironton, girls basketball
- Photos: Marshall vs. WKU, women's basketball
- Photos: Tri-State Hoops Throwdown, Fairland vs. Fairfield
- Photos: Fairland vs. Rock Hill, girls basketball
- Photos: People spend time outdoors in the warm weekend weather
- Photos: Girl's High School Basketball, Ashland vs. Morgan County
- Photos: Boy's High School Basketball, Ashland vs Robertson County