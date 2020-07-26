RAYMOND CLAY MAY, age 98, of Huntington, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at his home. He was born on March 11, 1922, in Kanawha County, W.Va., and was the son of the late Kennie and Martha (Jude) May. He was a machinist by trade and started his career with his uncle in Logan County. He moved back to Huntington in 1952 and worked for Fred McCorkles Machine Shop, Houdaille and INCO before founding Sturm Machine Company in Barboursville with his dear friend, Leonard Sturm. He managed the machine shop and foundry until his retirement. He was a member of 26th Street Baptist Church in Huntington and served many years as a deacon, Sunday school superintendent, Sunday school teacher and usher. He was also a member of the Gideons International of Huntington, in which he was actively involved in Bible distribution. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Belfa Harsbarger and Iris Faye Matter. He is survived by his loving wife of 77 years, Mary Frances (Rood) May; two daughters, Donna (John) Pennington of Wilmington, N.C., and Gayle Wolfe (James) Bentley of Nitro, W.Va.; two sons, Michael (Penny) May of Spring, TX, and Rodney (Susan) May of Barboursville; one sister, Arbutus Surbaugh of Huntington; five granddaughters, Melissa Franklin of Spring, TX, Shannon Hutchison of Wilmington, N.C., Bonnie (William) Edward of Ona, Jennie (Timothy) Holmes of Ona and Katie (Curtis) Collins of Ona; five grandsons, Michael (Jenny) Pennington of Sugarland, TX, Christopher May of Porter, TX, Bradley (Kari) Wolfe of Barboursville, Heath (Maggie) Wolfe of Barboursville and Lee (Michele) May of Parkersburg, W.Va.; one step-grandson, Michael (Sarah) Bentley of Millwood; and 25 great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, at 26th Street Baptist Church, Huntington. Burial will follow the service at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, and entombment at the White Chapel Christus Mausoleum with Pastor Tim Arthur officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Donations may be given to 26th Street Baptist Church or Gideons International of Huntington. The family would like to thank the care that was given by Hospice of Huntington and his very special nurse, Eliza Endicott. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
