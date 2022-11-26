RAYMOND EARL SALMONS, 79 of West Hamlin, W.Va., husband of Oweta Lee Salmons, died Nov. 23 in Huntington. He was a laborer for Coleman Trainer of Huntington. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Nov. 27 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Burial following in Issac Slone Cemetery, West Hamlin. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 26 at the funeral home.

