RAYMOND LEE CREMEANS SR., 95, of Huntington, husband of Verna Leema Cremeans, died Oct. 8 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He retired from Steel of West Virginia. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Oct. 12, Beard Mortuary; burial in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service.
