RAYMOND LYNN HAMPTON II, 83 of Huntington, widower of Sharon June Hampton, died March 16 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a retired lawyer from the VA Medical Center, Huntington. Graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. March 24 at Woodmere Abbey of Remembrance, Huntington. Arrangements are being directed by Beard Mortuary, Huntington.
