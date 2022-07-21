Raymond Lynton Blankenship
RAYMOND LYNTON "TIGER" BLANKENSHIP, 58, of Wayne, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in St. Mary's Medical Center. He was born May 23, 1964, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Perle and Letha Blankenship. Also preceding him in death were two sisters, Brenda Blankenship and Linda Napier and her husband Edgar "Jr." Napier. Raymond was a supervisor at the WV State Tax Department. Survivors include his loving wife, Patricia Blankenship; one daughter, Heather (Robert) Kennedy of Wayne; one son, Dr. Heath Blankenship of Winston-Salem, N.C.; and six grandchildren, Josiah, Elijah, Athaiah, Amariah, Isaiah and Nehemiah. Also surviving are one brother, Barney (Naomi) Blankenship of Wayne; lifelong friends Carl and Kim Adkins of Wayne; as well as a host of family and friends. Tiger never met a stranger and was a friend to all. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, July 22, 2022, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va., with Brother Mark Jarrell officiating. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Friday.

