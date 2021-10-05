RAYMOND MAY, 71 of Wayne, stepson of Alma May of Kenova, died Oct. 1 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a retired supervisor for Franks Industries. Due to COVID-19, private graveside services will be conducted for the family at Sam Damron Cemetery.  Morris Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. 

