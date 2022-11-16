RAYMOND MCKNIGHT SLOAN III, (Todd), died on Friday, November 11, 2022 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center, Poughkeepsie, New York after a long illness. Todd was preceded in death by his father, Raymond M. Sloan, Jr. Todd worked in the plumbing and hardware business for many years. He was an avid participant in the arts and loved sketching. He was a member of the Pleasant Valley Methodist Church. Survivors include his mother, Charlotte DeGroff, Pleasant Valley, New York; sisters, Charlotte Sloan of Rhinebeck, New York and Judy Henson of Huntington West Virginia; nieces, Julia Paxton, Jennifer Cox, and Brianna Henson of Huntington West Virginia; and nephews, Philip and Rowan Hardy, Red Hook, New York. There will be a private family service with the Allen Funeral Home in Pleasant Valley, New York. The family request that in lieu of flowers ,donations be made to the Pleasant Valley Methodist Church. For condolences, please visit www.hudsonvalleyfuneralhomes.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- BUSINESS BEAT: Chick-fil-A near Huntington Mall to temporarily close
- Incumbent Rohrbach keeps seat in House of Delegates
- Caige Andrew Rider
- Huntington neighborhood association president says microgrant funds bought items never delivered
- Debra Ann McGuier
- Freebies and discounts for Veterans Day: Service members can get everything from coffee to car service on Nov. 11
- Marshall edges App State 28-21
- Cabell County Commission pens formal complaint against Republic Services
- Mark Anthony Legg Sr.
- Man charged with murder in fatal shooting of restaurant employee
Collections
- Photos: Marshall fans tailgate for App State game
- Photos: Santa Claus arrives at the Huntington Mall
- Photos: 52nd Marshall Memorial Fountain Ceremony
- Photos: Huntington advances in AAA playoffs with win over Woodrow Wilson
- Photos: Marshall defeats App State, 28-21
- Photos: Spring Valley vs. Jefferson, Class AAA playoffs
- Photos: Solar Holler completes 1,000th installation
- Photos: 2022 Turf Bowl at Joan C. Edwards Stadium
- Photos: Ironton Wizardfest
- Photos: Winter Wonderland of Lights Ceremony