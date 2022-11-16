RAYMOND MCKNIGHT SLOAN III, (Todd), died on Friday, November 11, 2022 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center, Poughkeepsie, New York after a long illness. Todd was preceded in death by his father, Raymond M. Sloan, Jr. Todd worked in the plumbing and hardware business for many years. He was an avid participant in the arts and loved sketching. He was a member of the Pleasant Valley Methodist Church. Survivors include his mother, Charlotte DeGroff, Pleasant Valley, New York; sisters, Charlotte Sloan of Rhinebeck, New York and Judy Henson of Huntington West Virginia; nieces, Julia Paxton, Jennifer Cox, and Brianna Henson of Huntington West Virginia; and nephews, Philip and Rowan Hardy, Red Hook, New York. There will be a private family service with the Allen Funeral Home in Pleasant Valley, New York. The family request that in lieu of flowers ,donations be made to the Pleasant Valley Methodist Church. For condolences, please visit www.hudsonvalleyfuneralhomes.com.

