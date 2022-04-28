RAYMOND SONNY CUMMINGS, 77, of Hamlin, W.Va., husband of Barbara Cummings, died April 26. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. April 29 at Hamlin United Methodist Church. Burial following in Dingess Cemetery, Myra, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the mentioned church. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, is directing arrangements. 

