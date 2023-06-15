Raynelle Williams

RAYNELLE WOODS WILLIAMS of Cincinnati, Ohio, formerly of Kenova, W.Va., passed away and was received into the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Friday, June 9, 2023, at Bethesda North Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio, after residing in a nursing home for 12 years. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. on Friday, June 16 at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova, W.Va. The funeral service will begin immediately following visitation with Pastor Zach Johnson officiating. She was born May 10, 1936, in Jean, Ky., a daughter of the late Roy and Elizabeth Wellman Woods. In addition to her parents, Raynelle was preceded in death by her siblings, Ernestine Haszard, Hope Blake, and Eugene Woods; brothers-in-law Arthur "Hap"Haszard, Junior Blake, and nephew Arthur Alexander Haszard II. She is survived by her children, Larry Dale (Jill) Williams, of Kenova, W.Va., Linda Williams (Bruce) Hanson of Milford, Ohio, and Mark (Patti) Williams of Fishers, Ind. In addition, she is survived by grandchildren Dustin Williams, Aireal Ferguson, Erich Williams, Mia Williams, Josh Hanson, Corey Hanson, Mallory Hanson, Halee Rae Williams and Bennett Williams; great-grandchildren Shannon, Angelina, Delaney, Elaina, Aizen, and Vivian; and nephews Bob Blake, John Haszard, Tim Haszard, Allen Haszard and several great-nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Blenko's West Virginia Day pieces, rich with symbolism, celebrate history of coal
- Jim's Steak & Spaghetti House celebrates 85 years in business
- Ona-based startup develops program to analyze judges using artificial intelligence
- Nucor leases former Kanawha Manufacturing building in Red House
- Pool in the middle of neighborhood brings community to residents, visitors
- Business expo in Huntington showcases Black-owned businesses
- Marshall Advanced Manufacturing Center could move closer to university's main campus
- Seniors farmers market voucher program returns in 2023
- Man sentenced to prison for attack in downtown Huntington
- Chuck Landon: It used to be 'Saturday's America'
Collections
- Photos: Jim’s Steak & Spaghetti House celebrates 85th anniversary
- Photos: Class of 2025 Physician Assistant White Coat Ceremony
- Photos: 3rd annual Drag Me to Brunch Picnic
- Photos: Jewel City Kickball teams compete, Sunday
- Photos: "The SpongeBob Musical" rehearsal at Ritter Park Amphitheater
- Photos: Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce 2023 Annual Dinner & Awards Ceremony
- Photos: 32nd annual Old Central City Days
- Photos: Blenko Glass 2023 West Virginia Day piece
- Photos: Central City Jeep Show
- Photos: Inaugural Black Business Expo at the A. D. Lewis Center