Raynelle Williams

RAYNELLE WOODS WILLIAMS of Cincinnati, Ohio, formerly of Kenova, W.Va., passed away and was received into the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Friday, June 9, 2023, at Bethesda North Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio, after residing in a nursing home for 12 years. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. on Friday, June 16 at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova, W.Va. The funeral service will begin immediately following visitation with Pastor Zach Johnson officiating. She was born May 10, 1936, in Jean, Ky., a daughter of the late Roy and Elizabeth Wellman Woods. In addition to her parents, Raynelle was preceded in death by her siblings, Ernestine Haszard, Hope Blake, and Eugene Woods; brothers-in-law Arthur "Hap"Haszard, Junior Blake, and nephew Arthur Alexander Haszard II. She is survived by her children, Larry Dale (Jill) Williams, of Kenova, W.Va., Linda Williams (Bruce) Hanson of Milford, Ohio, and Mark (Patti) Williams of Fishers, Ind. In addition, she is survived by grandchildren Dustin Williams, Aireal Ferguson, Erich Williams, Mia Williams, Josh Hanson, Corey Hanson, Mallory Hanson, Halee Rae Williams and Bennett Williams; great-grandchildren Shannon, Angelina, Delaney, Elaina, Aizen, and Vivian; and nephews Bob Blake, John Haszard, Tim Haszard, Allen Haszard and several great-nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

