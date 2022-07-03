REBA LORETTA ROBINSON, 80, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022, in St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. She was born May 3, 1942, in Huntington, W.Va., daughter of the late Clarence and Lillian Malone Fielder. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert Fielder and Herb Fielder; and three sisters, Delores, Phyllis and Janet. Reba is survived by her husband, Ron Robinson; two sons, Clyde Runyon Jr., and Herb Runyon; one daughter, Loretta Runyon; numerous grandchildren, nieces, and nephews; and loving companion her dog, Rambo. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

