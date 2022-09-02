REBECCA GREEN ROSS passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at her residence in Huntington, West Virginia. She was 75-years-old. Becky was born in Huntington, West Virginia on February 2, 1947 to Roy Cleveland Green and Jacqueline Wagers Green.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Ralph Webb "Bud" Ross Jr.; children Sara Elizabeth and husband Mark Andrew Runyon, and Matthew Scott Ross. A brother Roy Jackson (Jack) Green of Tampa, Florida also survives her, and grandchildren Ava Elizabeth, Jude Emery, and Harper Kate Runyon. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, and infant grandsons Jameson Max and Liam Andrew Runyon. She is also survived by her incredibly special cousins, Kristin Wagers Morton of Naples, Florida, and Bonnie Boggs of Monroe, Michigan, and dear friends, Patricia Parker; Bill and Becky Myers; Donna Dingus, Peggy and Patrick Brown of Lewisburg, W.Va., Bill and Polley Cunningham also of Lewisburg, W.Va., Margaret and Tony Lopatka of Wilmington, N.C., and Dan and Peggy Efird of Houston, Texas.
After graduating from Huntington High School in 1965, Becky graduated from Marshall University and earned a bachelor's degree in education. She taught Social Studies at schools in Cabell County, West Virginia and New Hanover County, North Carolina.
Becky was an active member of the Fifth Avenue Baptist Church and a Charter Member of the Agape Sunday School Class, which she loved dearly.
The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to her special caregivers over the years and especially to HIMG (Dr. Shawn Coffman and Chelsea Williamson, LPN), St. Mary's Home Health Service (Shilo Hamden and Brian Rudolph) and Hospice of Huntington for their exceptional care and concern for service not only for Becky, but also her family.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at Beard Mortuary. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. with Rev. Eric Porterfield officiating. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.
