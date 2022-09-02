REBECCA GREEN ROSS passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at her residence in Huntington, West Virginia. She was 75-years-old. Becky was born in Huntington, West Virginia on February 2, 1947 to Roy Cleveland Green and Jacqueline Wagers Green.

She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Ralph Webb "Bud" Ross Jr.; children Sara Elizabeth and husband Mark Andrew Runyon, and Matthew Scott Ross. A brother Roy Jackson (Jack) Green of Tampa, Florida also survives her, and grandchildren Ava Elizabeth, Jude Emery, and Harper Kate Runyon. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, and infant grandsons Jameson Max and Liam Andrew Runyon. She is also survived by her incredibly special cousins, Kristin Wagers Morton of Naples, Florida, and Bonnie Boggs of Monroe, Michigan, and dear friends, Patricia Parker; Bill and Becky Myers; Donna Dingus, Peggy and Patrick Brown of Lewisburg, W.Va., Bill and Polley Cunningham also of Lewisburg, W.Va., Margaret and Tony Lopatka of Wilmington, N.C., and Dan and Peggy Efird of Houston, Texas.

