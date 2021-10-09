REBECCA JEAN MURPHY, 49, of Huntington, passed away peacefully Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was born on September 15, 1972, to parents Roger Milam and the late Kay (Holstein) Milam. Rebecca leaves behind to cherish her memories her loving husband, John Murphy; father, Roger Milam; son, Phillip Roger Murphy; two daughters, Carrie Hall and Elizabeth Vanreenan (Jared); and sister, Melissa Caldwell. Also surviving are four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and a host of other family members and friends. At this time, a memorial service will be conducted at a later date by Rebecca’s family. Online condolences may be expressed to Rebecca’s family at www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.

