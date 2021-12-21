REBECCA PEYTON, 58, of Huntington, wife of Thomas Peyton, died Dec. 18 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a former employee of Cabell Huntington Hospital. Reger Funeral Home of Huntington is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to the funeral home to help with the cost of the funeral. Contributions may be made through the funeral home website at www.regerfh.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police roundup: Student detained after threat at Cabell high school, authorities on alert nationally
- Man admits guilt after killing woman while driving intoxicated at Huntington retail store
- Southside family, neighbors air grievances in honor of ‘Seinfeld’s’ Festivus
- Huntington city mechanic sues auto parts store after incident left him injured
- Marshall collapses in 36-21 New Orleans Bowl loss to No. 16 Louisiana
- Huntington woman convicted of murder in 2017 shooting of husband
- Police roundup: Huntington release name of pedestrian killed on US 60 Monday
- Herd HC Huff builds for future with Class of 2022
- Prison sentences handed out in Lawrence County
- Cole Pennington follows in father's footsteps
Collections
- Photos: Marshall football fans in New Orleans
- Photos: Proctorville Christmas parade
- Photos: Wreaths Across America at Spring Hill Cemetery
- Photos: Cozy Christmas by the Campfire at Ritter Park
- Photos: Marshall falls to Louisiana in the New Orleans Bowl
- Photos: Marshall football practices for New Orleans Bowl
- Photos: 2021 West Virginia State Cheer Championships
- Photos: Huntington Fraternal Order of Police Christmas Party
- Photos: Marshall football Day of Service event in New Orleans
- Photos: Cooking demo at A.D. Lewis Community Center