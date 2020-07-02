Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


REBECCA SUE “BECKY” CASTEEL, 84, widow of Archie Casteel of Ashland, Ky., passed away on Tuesday at the Community Hospice Care Center, Ashland, Ky. Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, July 3, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Home Ceredo Kenova Chapel by Pastor Marty Gute. Burial will follow at Dock’s Creek Cemetery-Maple Hill Section. She was born on September 29, 1935, in Wayne County, the daughter of the late Francis Marion “Dock” and Chaney Spurlock Blankenship. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one son, Lewis Medley Jr., and seven sisters and three brothers. She was a former nurses’ aide. She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Hedrick of Ashland, Ky.; and son, Wallace Walker of Huntington; three sisters and four brothers; ten grandchildren, William “Danny” Hedrick of Michigan, Susan Black of Barboursville, Samantha Hedrick of Ashland, Ky., Jonathan Medley of Tennessee, Somer (Steve) Belcher of Cincinnati, Ohio, Becky (Jimmy) Baer of Tennessee, Heather of Florida, Christina Walker of Huntington, Lisa Walker of Huntington and Bobby Walker of Louisville, Ky.; seventeen great-grandchildren; and one very special great-great-granddaughter, Danielle Marie; and several nieces and nephews. Friends may call from noon until service time on Friday, July 3, 2020, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.