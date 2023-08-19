REECE ALLEN TOWNSEND, DDS, age 87, passed on August 11, 2023, in Indianapolis, Indiana. Reece was born in 1936, in Huntington, West Virginia. He married Patsy K. Brewer and relocated to Indianapolis where he started a family and launched his career as a dentist. Reece graduated from Huntington High School in 1954 and attended Marshall University until transferring to Indiana University Dental School, where he graduated in 1960. Reece established his dental practice in Broad Ripple, Indianapolis where he built a family-oriented practice until retiring in 2020. He was an avid learner participating in numerous professional associations and dental study groups. He received numerous honors and awards from his peer groups during his 60 years of practice. Reece had a deep passion for assisting underprivileged patients and often provided his services for them at reduced fees or without compensation. He viewed his 60 years of dentistry as missionary work in support of God's kingdom here on earth, helping those in need. His Christian faith led him towards missionary causes including the Bill Glass Prison Ministry, the Jesus Inside Prison Ministry, and in support of local outreach efforts for the needy. His love for his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ showed in his compassion for people and his selfless commitment to others in his community and within his dental practice. He lived his life with integrity and humility, always seeking God's plan for his life here on earth. His friends and family will remember him for his quick wit and sense of humor. He enjoyed making people happy and especially leading them to laughter. Reece was also a fan of automobile racing and enjoyed taking his sons to races throughout Indiana and beyond. Reece was preceded in death by his parents Reece C. Townsend and Mamie (Rice), sister Jean Earle, brother Larry Townsend, and nephew Greg Townsend. He is survived by his lifelong business partner and family friend Tish Brojek, sons Jeff Townsend (Theresa) and Steve Townsend. His extended family includes sister-in-law, Pat Townsend, nephews Todd Townsend (Jenny), and Tim Townsend, and niece Amy Baquerizo (Marc). A service will be held at the Ridgelawn Memorial Park Abbey Chapel, Huntington, W.Va., at 11 a.m. on August 30, 2023. Donations can be made in his honor to the Bill Glass Prison Ministry.
