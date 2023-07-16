The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

MERRI (MARY) ELIZABETH REED (KESSICK), 34, of Huntington, West Virginia, passed away on July 11, 2023. Merri was preceded in death by her husband Shaun Colon-Reed, two children, King and Maya Reed, grandparents, James (Glenda) Kessick and Larry (Barbara) McKee, aunt Larrina McKee, uncle Curtis (Sarah) McKee, and cousin Kurt McKee. Merri is survived by her parents Loretta Kessick and Jareld (Rita) Kessick, brother Jareld (Morgann) Kessick, daughters, Annabella and Elle Kessick, niece Coraline Jones-Kessick, uncle Donald McKee, aunts Melissa (Robert) Roy and Leca (William) Thompson, cousin Jonathan McKee, as well as many others. Services are private. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

