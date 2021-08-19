REGINA MURIEL COGAR LEWIS, of Parkersburg, W.Va., passed away peacefully in Ravenswood Village on August 11, 2021, at the age of 83. She was born October 17, 1938, in Gilmer County, W.Va., the daughter of the late Mildred (Maxwell) and Edward Cogar. Additional loved ones that have preceded her in death are David Cogar, James R. Lewis, William Villers and Linda Cogar. Regina was a graduate of Tanner High School and was a Certified Nursing Assistant. She was the owner of the Specialty Cake Shop of Parkersburg and co-owner of both Westwood and B&R Mobile Homes. Regina loved her surviving family, including her brother, John Cogar; sister-in-law, Connie Cogar; sons, Terry Lewis and Timothy Lewis; daughters-in-law, Deborah Sull-Lewis and Tana Lewis; grandchildren, April Curtis, Tiffany Erickson, Demetria Lewis, Kelsey Ross, Mary Lewis and Jared Lewis; as well as great-grandchildren, Alexis Ellis and Everett Erickson; and six nephews. Inurnment will be at Job’s Temple in Glenville, W.Va., Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 10 a.m. Afterward, there will be a celebration of Regina’s life at the Leavitt Family Center, 420 Avery Street, Parkersburg, W.Va., from 1 to 4 p.m. All are invited to attend. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.
