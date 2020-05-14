REGINIA KAY FERGUSON HEMLINE, 55, formerly of Salt Rock, daughter of Greg and Mary Ferguson, died January 11, 2020. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery on Friday, May 15, 2020. Wallace Funeral Home is assisting her family with arrangements.
