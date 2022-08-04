Rena Ann Layne
RENA ANN LAYNE of Hamlin, W.Va., Born May 25, 1931, passed away August 1, 2022 at the age of ninety-one years, two months and seven days. She is preceded in death by her parents Everett Browning and Bessie Mae (Carter) Browning; daughter Doris Poland; grandson Christopher Floyd Layne; three brothers, Eldon Browning, Olay Browning, and Hansel Browning; two sisters, Lola Layne, and Ruby Browning; and a very special son-in-law, Dennis Joe Holbrook. She was a member of American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Post #111 of Hamlin, W.Va. She is survived by one son, Danny (Debi) Layne of Proctorville, Ohio; four daughters, Kathy (Elliott) Northcott of Huntington, W.Va., Peggy Holbrook of Cross Lanes, W.Va., Rhonda (Jon) Shannon of Daytona Beach, Fla., Jeanell (Bucky) Rakes of Hamlin, W.Va.; sister Marie Walls of Gilbert, W.Va.; son-in-law Jim Poland of Medina, Ohio; 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, two great- great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday, August 5, 2022, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., with Reverend Gary Browning and Reverend Terry Sponaugle officiating. Interment will follow in Lincoln Memorial Park, Hamlin, W.Va. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, August 5, 2022, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Family requests masks to be worn during services.

